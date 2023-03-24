The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Global streamers’ original content spend will grow to $26.5 billion in 2023, up $3.3 billion, or 14 percent, from $23.2 billion last year, according to estimates from research firm Ampere Analysis. However, that is a marked slowdown from the $7.2 billion, or 45 percent, increase recorded from 2021 to 2022 as selectivity and austerity have come into industry-wide focus as management teams target profitability in the competitive space.”

Read More