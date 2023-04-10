Yahoo! Finance reports: “The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 416.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Prominent technological advancements like execution of blockchain technology in video streaming and the practice of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance quality of videos are expected to augment the growth of video streaming market over the forecast period.”

