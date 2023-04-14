VGC reports: “According to the latest figures from Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $437,946,600 worldwide since its release on April 5. That means it’s on course to surpass the box office record held by 2019’s Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (which grossed $449,762,638) in under two weeks. Having recorded the top opening for an Illumination (Despicable Me and Minions) film and the largest movie launch of the year to date, the Mario movie is expected to surpass $500 million in the next few days.”

