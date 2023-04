Game Informer reports: “PlayStation has acquired Firewalk Studios. The company announced this on a new PlayStation Blog, noting that it’s been in a publishing partnership with Firewalk Studios and ProbablyMonsters since 2021 and that it’s now happy to expand that relationship by bringing the studio under the PlayStation umbrella. The studio has been working on its “first original AAA multiplayer game” for PlayStation and it sounds like development on that will continue.”

