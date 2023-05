Screen Daily reports: “German producer and distributor Leonine Studios and A24 have launched a joint label to release films in Germany and Austria called A24 | Leonine Studios. The first films to be released under the new banner are the newly acquired titles David Michôd’s Wizards! starring Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and Pete Davidson and Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw with Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.”

