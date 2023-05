IGN reports: “EA Sports has announced that its collegiate title, EA Sports College Football, will pay players for lend their likenesses to the game if they opt-in to do so. According to a report from ESPN, the publisher is collaborating with OneTeam Partners, a firm that also works with the NFL and MLS Players Associations, to “facilitate collegiate athletes’ names and likenesses” into the game, which is set to debut next summer.”

