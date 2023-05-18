Games Industry Biz reports: “Sony has shared more details about its PlayStation 5 accessibility controller, previously known as Project Leonardo and now officially named Access. In a post on the official PlayStation Blog, senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino shared new images of the controller and its different components. It will include a wide range of swappable button and stick caps of various sizes and shapes so players can create a layout that matches their needs and preferences.”

