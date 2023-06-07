Tech Crunch reports: “In the first week of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) launching Max (formerly HBO Max), 70% of existing HBO Max subscribers transitioned to the new streaming service, which bundles Discovery+ content. Max rolled out to U.S. customers on May 23. Last Friday, The Wall Street Journal interviewed J. B. Perrette, WBD’s global streaming president, who told the publication that the 70% figure means the company is “exceeding expectations.” He also claimed that hours viewed per subscriber and total content consumption increase day by day.”

