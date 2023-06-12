Yahoo! Finance reports: “Netflix (NFLX) stock gained more than 3% on Friday after new data from analytics platform Antenna showed US sign-ups for the streaming service jumped by the most in at least four and a half years after the implementation of its controversial password sharing crackdown last month. According to Antenna, between May 25-28 Netflix saw the four single biggest days for US signups since the firm began tracking this data in 2019.”

