Variety reports: “The global box office jumped by 27% in the first quarter of 2023, according to a new report by the International Union of Cinemas released during the CineEurope exhibition conference in Barcelona. UNIC, which covers 43,000 screens across 39 territories, is predicting a 23-percent growth at the global B.O. over the course of 2023. Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) saw the largest spike in B.O., with a 32-percent year-on increase during the first quarter of the year.”

Read More