Digital Music News reports: “The Recording Academy has issued new guidelines of eligibility for consideration that exclude solely AI works. The new rule stipulates that “only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award.” The guidelines and rules have changed in response to the explosion of AI in the music industry in 2023. These new protocols are designed to help recognize human contributions to the arts.”
