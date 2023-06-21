Variety reports: “Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” is causing a stir on social media after one of the series’ executive producers, Ali Selim, confirmed to Polygon that artificial intelligence was used to create the series’ opening credits sequence. Selim explained the decision to use AI felt right given the plot of “Secret Invasion,” which follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he uncovers shape-shifting Skrulls who have gained positions of power across the Earth by appearing as human world leaders. The opening credits, designed by Method Studios, is a montage of moving paintings that depict the Skrulls’ invasion of Earth.”

