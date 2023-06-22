Tech Crunch reports: “YouTube TV has expanded its multiview feature beyond sports, adding options for news, business news and weather content, the company announced yesterday. The feature allows subscribers to choose from four streams at once and watch multiple videos 24/7. Users can also switch audio and captions between streams. Multiview was first announced in March and was primarily designed for sports fans, giving them the option to stream multiple games instead of changing channels to keep track of scores.”

