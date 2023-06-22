PocketGamer.Biz reports: “Avatar tech company Genies has announced a new $1 million developer engagement fundfor developers. The funding is intended to help with building augmented reality (AR) experiences for an interoperable avatar social network due to launch this fall with an initial set of experiences, with more due to follow in the following months. The fund will support developers and allow them to unlock further funding based on performance benchmarks.”
