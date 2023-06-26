The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is broadening his business interests in the sports world. The actor’s investment firm, Maximum Effort Investments — whose other backers include actors Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan — is teaming up with private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital to buy a 24 percent stake in the Alpine Formula 1 Race Team. The partners are paying the team’s owner, Renault Group, about 200 million euros ($218 million) for the stake, valuing the team at roughly $900 million.”

