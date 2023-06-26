Eurogamer reports: “Stadia, Google’s most recent high-profile foray into gaming, might have been notable flop, but the company isn’t giving up on games just yet; the Wall Street Journal is reporting Google is now looking to incorporate playable online games into YouTube. The initiative – which Google is reportedly branding Playables – will enable users to instantly play online games via YouTube’s website or via its mobile apps on iOS and Android.”
