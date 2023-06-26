GameSpot reports: “Twitch is implementing a new feature called Hype Chat, which works very similarly to YouTube’s Super Chat. You’ll now be able to pin a message on top of a streamer’s chat as long as you’ve donated a specific amount of money. According to a Twitch blog, we know that to use Hype Chat, you’ll need to donate at least $1, and it’ll have a maximum of $500, but streamers can set the minimum donation to $100. And the more money you’ve donated, the longer your message will stay above their chat.”

