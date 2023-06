Tech Crunch reports: “ChatGPT might’ve captured the world’s attention. But DeepMind, the Google-owned research lab, claims that its next large language model will rival — or even best — OpenAI’s. According to a piece in Wired, DeepMind is using techniques from AlphaGo, DeepMind’s AI system that was the first to defeat a professional human player at the board game Go, to make a ChatGPT-rivaling chatbot called Gemini.”

Read More