Games Industry Biz reports: “Meta has announced Meta Quest+, a monthly subscription allowing users access to two selected VR titles. The service will set back consumers $59.99 yearly or $7.99 a month while being available to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headset owners. It’s also forward-compatible with the Meta Quest 3 device. Users can keep each game they gain monthly for as long as they are enrolled in Meta Quest+. If a user unsubscribes and chooses to re-enroll later, they can regain access to the VR titles they’ve gained through the program.”

