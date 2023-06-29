Next TV reports: “Nearly one-third of those now signing up for a U.S. SVOD service, 32%, choose a plan that’s partially supported by advertising. This compares to just an 18% share held by partly ad-supported SVOD tiers four years ago, according to research company Antenna’s latest State of Subscriptions report. A quarter of the total subscriber base for U.S. premium subscription streaming services is now partially ad-supported, Antenna said.”

