Deadline reports: “NBCUniversal is continuing its push into free, ad-supported television (FAST) by rolling out nearly 30 new channels to be distributed at launch on Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play. Many of the offerings from across the NBCU Television & Streaming portfolio and NBCUniversal Global Distribution library will be available to viewers on demand for the first time at no charge. Viewers with antennas can get linear signals over the air for free, of course, but the always-on nature of the FAST channels makes the initiative unprecedented.”

