Games Industry Biz reports: “Scopely has announced that it has acquired mobile game developer Tag Games. With this addition, the mobile game publisher continues to expand its game offerings. Established in 2006, Tag Games has developed titles such as Pocket Mortys, CSR2, and Angry Birds Action. With the new addition, Tag Games’ 60 employees will join Scopely. The acquisition follows after Scopely invested $50 million in developers Omnidrone, Pixel Toys, and Tag Games in 2021.”

Read More