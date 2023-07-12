Digital Music News reports: “The gaming industry is growing; according to PwC, gaming revenue is expected to rise from $227 billion USD in 2023 to $312 billion USD in 2027, moving us far from the former “toy” industry moniker. Modern versions of classic games, like Super Mario, now have brands that extend well beyond the in-game experience—with movies, restaurants, and merch all adding significant dollars to a game franchise’s bottom line. For example, HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us depicts a future where games are the backbone for the best of what TV & film have to offer.”

