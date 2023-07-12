Yahoo! Finance reports: “Resemble AI, a San Francisco-based voice artificial intelligence startup, said on Wednesday it had raised $8 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Javelin Ventures. Comcast Ventures and existing investors Craft Ventures and Ubiquity Ventures also participated in the Series A round, it added. Resemble AI, which applies generative AI to clone voices, says that it has 1 million users, who use the company’s product to clone their own voice.”

