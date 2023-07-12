Variety reports: “Redbox’s newest addition to its famous DVD kiosks: viral TikTok videos. Redbox, looking for a new way to turn heads and generate incremental revenue, signed a deal with short-form video platform TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance. Under the pact, TikTok will provide Redbox with “top content” curated from the app, which will be featured on more than 3,000 video screens on Redbox kiosks across the U.S.”

Read More