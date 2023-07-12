The Hollywood Reporter reports: “ReelAbilities Film Festival has announced a new streaming platform dedicated to curating, supporting and streaming films and short films around disability. Launching Tuesday during Disability Pride month and ahead of the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, ReelAbilitiesStream.org features a library of more than 50 films featured at previous editions of the festival that celebrate and explore the lives and experiences of people with disabilities.”

