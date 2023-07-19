Engadget reports: “TikTok has started inviting users in Australia, Mexico and Singapore to participate in a closed beta test for its new music streaming service, according to TechCrunch and CNBC. The short-form video hosting app initially launched beta testing for its fledgling streaming service in Brazil and Indonesia in early July. Now, it’s expanding the scope of its music service’s experimental phase and giving invited users in those regions a free three-month trial to be able to try it out.”

Read More