Variety reports: “ESPN’s “SportsCenter” has long seemed like a bastion of guy TV. Not tonight. When ESPN viewers tune in to the 11 p.m. edition of the long-running sports-news program, they may see something a little different. The entire hour-long program will be anchored by women. ESPN die-hards will “see what’s important” in the world of sprots, says Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu who oversees ESPN CreativeWorks, which helped design the format.”

Read More