IGN reports: “PlayStation 5 has hit an impressive sales milestone, although the console is currently tracking slightly behind the PlayStation 4. Sony announced it had sold 40 million PS5 consoles through to customers as of July 16. According to analysis from Ampere’s Piers Harding-Rolls, the PS5 reached 40 million at a slightly slower rate than its predecessor (PS4 hit 40 million two months earlier in its lifecycle). And the PS5 is currently tracking around a million consoles behind in terms of sell-through. PS4 remains the fastest-selling PlayStation ever.”

