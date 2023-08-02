TechCrunch reports: “Streaming to Twitch is one thing, but sometimes you just want to share a new game (ahem Baldur’s Gate 3) or a big gameplay moment with your inner circle. Building off its previous integration with Xbox, Discord announced today that users will now be able to stream Xbox games directly from the console to the chat app. The new feature will be available via the Xbox Insider beta program right away, with a full release to follow. If you’re interested in Xbox streaming on Discord, it’s worthwhile to opt in as an Xbox Insider as it’s free to sign up and open to anyone.”

