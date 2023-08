USA Today reports: “Disney+ is joining the growing list of subscription services hiking their prices. Starting Oct. 12, the ad-free version of Disney+ will cost $13.99 per month, up from $10.99. The ad-free version of Hulu will jump from $14.99 to $17.99 per month. Other bundle offerings that include content from Disney, Hulu and ESPN+ are will also soon cost more.”

