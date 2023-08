Games Industry Biz reports: “Telltale has acquired Flavourworks for an undisclosed sum. The companies’ “shared understanding of the convergence of the film and game sector” was cited as one of the reasons behind the acquisition. Flavourworks CEO Zachary Slatter will become Telltale’s managing director for Europe. The UK-based mobile studio is known for narrative-driven title Erica and its Touch Video tech, which lets users interact with live-action footage.”

