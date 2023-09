GamesBeat reports: “Animoca Brands, a big advocate of the Web3 open metaverse, said it raised $20 million for its flagship project, Mocaverse. The round was led by CMCC Global, a venture capital firm focused on blockchain and Web3 investments, with participation from other notable investors. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of Mocaverse, expand its ecosystem, and drive Web3 adoption.”

