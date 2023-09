Music Business Worldwide reports: “Concord has acquired the music publishing catalog of New York, Nashville, and London-based music publisher, Mojo Music & Media. The catalog includes works of the bands REO Speedwagon, KISS, and Cheap Trick. The Mojo catalog spans nine decades and comprises more than 30,000 songs including 89 Billboard No.1 hits, adding what Concord says is “a remarkable selection of music” to its publishing portfolio of 800,000 songs.”

