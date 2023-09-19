Coin Telegraph reports: “Venture capital group Blockchain Capital announced the closing of two new funds, totaling $580 million, for investment in infrastructure, gaming, DeFi, and consumer and social technologies. The funds will operate as Blockchain Capital’s sixth early stage fund and its first “opportunity fund,” with the latter serving as an inroad to companies who’ve already secured major funding elsewhere.”
