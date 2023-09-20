Music Business Worldwide reports: “A Los Angeles-headquartered startup whose goal is to reshape the relationship between artists and fans – including by side-stepping ticketing companies and the secondary ticketing market – has raised $5 million in a new funding round. Afterparty says the money will go towards developing its new AI-powered platform, which will enable fans to have one-to-one interactions with their favorite artists by way of AI-generated content.”
