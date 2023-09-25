Games Industry Biz reports: “Roblox has acquired Speechly, a Finnish AI start-up specialising in voice moderation technology, for an undisclosed amount. Speechly’s technology will be used to improve the platform’s voice chat service, which was introduced in 2021. Ahead of the acquisition, Speechly was backed by Y Combinator and raised €2 million in a seed funding round in 2019 led by Berlin’s Cherry Ventures, TechCrunch reported.”

