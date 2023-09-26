TechCrunch reports: “Getty Images, one of the largest suppliers of stock images, editorial photos, videos and music, today announced the launch of a generative AI art tool that it claims is “commercially safer” than other, rival solutions on the market. Called Generative AI by Getty Images, the tool — powered by an AI model provided by Nvidia, with whom Getty has a close technical partnership — was trained on a portion of Getty’s vast library (~477 million assets) of stock content.”

