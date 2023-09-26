Music Business Worldwide reports: “Royalty-free music platform Slip.Stream has struck a new partnership with podcast company Acast, providing the latter access to a library of over 70,000 songs for content creation. As part of the new deal, all 100,000 Acast podcasters will receive complimentary ‘Pro Level’ access for six months, along with an exclusive discount offer for an annual Pro plan thereafter, according to a press release.”

