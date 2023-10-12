GamesBeat reports: “Gamers are playing for relaxation. They’re favoring mobile devices, and many of them are watching game livestreams. The results come from a survey Tinuiti did of 1,000 daily and weekly gamers between September 14, 2023 and September 21, 2023. Marketers are increasingly looking to reach these gamers, and to do that they’re trying to get more information on what gamers like, according to the performance marketing firm.”

