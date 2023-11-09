Yahoo! Finance reports: “You’ll soon be able to use the one-app streaming experience Disney is creating between Disney+ and Hulu. On today’s earnings call, CEO Bob Iger announced that the beta version of the Hulu on Disney+ combined app will be available in December for bundle subscribers. The full launch is expected in early spring, though Iger cautioned the company may not see the full benefits of the one-stop shop until 2025.”

