Eurogamer reports: “As part of its latest earnings call, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav has outlined the company’s plans to transform its biggest gaming franchises from traditional console and PC releases into “always on” live service games. Zaslav made the comments during his opening remarks to investors, in which referred to several of the company’s franchises – Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Batman, and Mortal Kombat – as $1bn gaming properties.”

