Yahoo! Finance reports: “Netflix (NFLX) announced Wednesday it plans to offer the “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy — one of Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) most popular video games — as it looks to boost its video game ambitions. “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” will arrive on the platform Dec. 14 for Netflix subscribers on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app.”

Read More