Music Business Worldwide reports: “Warner Music Group has teamed up with The Sandbox, a decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to introduce a new gaming experience centered around legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. The immersive game, called Breakin’ B.I.G., pays homage to side-scrolling games from the 1990s and places players in a neighborhood dominated by Biggie, according to a press release on Monday (December 4).”

