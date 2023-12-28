MediaPlayNews reports: “The subscription streaming VOD market is eyeing old-school consolidation in 2024. With more consumers signaling discomfort with increasing SVOD service price hikes via spikes in monthly churn (subscribers not renewing service), industry giant Netflix made news in 2023 taking a page out of the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) playbook by partnering with the rival Max platform in a special promotion through Verizon.”

