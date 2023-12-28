IGN reports: “Steam has revealed its “Best of 2023” list that reveals the best-selling games on the platform alongside which titles were played the most on PC, Steam Deck, VR, Controller, and more. While Steam doesn’t rank the games that were in each category, its “Best of 2023″ list does group them into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze tiers. The top 12 games in each category are placed in Platinum, the next 12 are in gold, the next 26 games are in Silver, and the last 50 are in Bronze.”

