BusinessWire reports: “Spaceblock Co., Ltd. (“Spaceblock”), a pioneering Seoul-based startup specializing in the virtual game and performance content development, has announced the release of an exciting new series of motion capture-based 3D animation packs on the Unreal Engine Marketplace. This groundbreaking collection is set to revolutionize the realms of virtual gaming and live performances, offering unparalleled realism and creativity.”

Read More