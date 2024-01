Music Ally reports: “Medallion is one of a cluster of startups aiming to use web3 technologies to help artists build digital fanclubs. We profiled it in our Tools section last May after reporting on its $9m seed-funding round the previous year. Just before Christmas, Medallion announced another funding round. It has raised $13.7m in Series A funding co-led by investors Dragonfly and Lightspeed Faction.”

