IGN reports: “Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu has penned a New Year’s Letter that outlines some of his vision for the company, and it reveals it plans to “be aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies to both our content development and our publishing functions.” These New Year’s Letters have become a staple of New Year’s Day recently, and previous ones have discussed the desire to explore NFTs, blockchain games, the metaverse, and more.”

