Breaking The News reports: “Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced on Wednesday in a press release a new multi-year partnership with Google Cloud that will bring the latter’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to Samsung smartphones. “Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series announced today at Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose, California, Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices,” the firm stated.”

Read More